Three Chelsea attackers ask to leave Stamford Bridge amid interest from Barcelona

Chelsea could become victim of their own success and despite boasting a squad of many attacking talents, the Blues are reportedly struggling to manage the happiness of several offensive stars.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport, who claim attacking trio Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are all considering their futures ahead of the January transfer window.

All three players have struggled to cement their place in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team and consequently could look to move on in the coming weeks.

It has been noted that following the recent appointment of Xavi as Barcelona’s new manager, the Catalan giants are looking to add cheap and available talents to their ranks.

Although Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is believed to be one of the club’s priority signings, the fact Barcelona would like the England international on loan and the Citizens would prefer a permanent sale, Xavi has been forced to sound out alternatives.

Those alternatives are understood to be Chelsea’s trio of attackers with Pulisic, imparticular, a popular target for many other clubs.

Interestingly, with it reported that all three players have requested to be allowed to leave, it certainly does appear that Barcelona’s pursuit has been handed a major boost.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

There is no denying that Ziyech, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi are all talented attackers.

However, competing with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner – all three have found it tough to convince Tuchel they should be outright starters.

The trio’s woes have been amplified after the German tactician continues to favour a formation that sees two attackers narrowly positioned just behind a number nine – usually star man Romelu Lukaku when he is not injured.

Although Barcelona is unlikely to lure all three away from London, if they can convince the Blues to allow one to leave, even if it is just a half-season loan, the Catalan side, who recently welcomed back legendary full-back Dani Alves, will be well on their way to turning their fortunes around.