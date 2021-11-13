At Wembley on Friday night, it was as if the shackles had been removed for Harry Kane.

The England captain looked like a totally different player to the one who has had a poor few months with his club side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Absolved of Premier League responsibilities and with the weight evidently off his shoulders, the striker set about doing what he does best.

His perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot, header) was exactly that: perfect.

It couldn’t have been more timely either for a player who has struggled massively over the last few weeks and months.

MORE: Liverpool’s mini Messi

Perhaps that’s something that Antonio Conte needs to keep an eye on or be worried about at worst.

Are Tottenham really making him feel so low that he couldn’t hit a barn door with a banjo to coin a well-worn phrase?

More Stories / Latest News Dani Alves’ return looks set to be an incredibly astute signing from Barcelona Video: West Ham star Michail Antonio scores first international goal for Jamaica Former Man United star Roy Keane’s grumpy old man act is boring and outdated

His three goals now bring mean he needs just another 10 to become England’s all-time record goal scorer.