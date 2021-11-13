There are less than two months until the January transfer window opens for business, and Tottenham Hotspur look as if they might need to steel themselves against another raid from Manchester City for Harry Kane.

Sources close to ESPN suggest that the current Premier League champions are willing to try their luck again after missing out in the summer.

Kane has been anything but his normal self since the potential switch to the Citizens fell through, although there were signs that funk may be over after he scored a stunning first half hat-trick for England against Albania on Friday night.

It’s unlikely that anything has changed for Kane in terms of wanting a move away from north London, however, Antonio Conte surely won’t allow his hit-man to leave without first putting up a fight and making things extremely difficult once again.

The question that Tottenham may want to ask themselves is whether they can afford another long drawn out process, given how out of form their centre-forward has been since the summer.

They certainly don’t want a similar scenario for the second half of the season.

Perhaps an influx of serious cash would provide Conte with the impetus he needs to turnaround Spurs’ fortunes, even if that’s at the expense of his talisman.