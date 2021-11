Chelsea FC forward Christian Pulisic played the hero role in the United States-Mexico World Cup qualifying match.

The manager Gregg Berhalter understands that the 23-year-old is coming off an injury, so he decided to reserve his minutes toward the match’s latter stages. It paid off for the American tactician.

Pulisic came in with fresh legs, and it was precisely what the United States needed as he took advantage of poor marking by Mexico to score off a header and open the scoring.