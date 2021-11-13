(Video) James Milner provides positive injury update following lay-off

After picking up an injury, Liverpool veteran and versatile midfielder James Milner has been out of action for several weeks.

The experienced ex-England international suffered a setback after he was seen limping off with a hamstring injury during his side’s game against Manchester United back in October.

Having failed to feature since his unfortunate injury, Milner has provided fans with an update on his recovery as he appears to edge closer to making a return.

 

A post shared by James Milner (@jamesmilnerofficial)

