(Video) Kylian Mbappe quick-fire brace gives France early lead vs. Kazakhstan

Paris-Saint Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe has hit the back of the net twice inside the first 12-minutes of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Saturday night.

The world-class attacker opened the game’s scoring after just six minutes and has since doubled his tally another six minutes later.

MORE: Tuchel requests Abramovich sanction stunning move for £85m rated midfielder compared to Iniesta

Following a quick-fire brace, Kazakhstan will certainly now be fearing the worse.

You can see both of Mbappe’s first-half goals below with pictures courtesy of FIFA TV and Polstat Sport.