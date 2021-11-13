(Video) Kylian Mbappe quick-fire brace gives France early lead vs. Kazakhstan

Paris-Saint Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe has hit the back of the net twice inside the first 12-minutes of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Saturday night.
The world-class attacker opened the game’s scoring after just six minutes and has since doubled his tally another six minutes later.
MORE: Tuchel requests Abramovich sanction stunning move for £85m rated midfielder compared to Iniesta
Following a quick-fire brace, Kazakhstan will certainly now be fearing the worse.
You can see both of Mbappe’s first-half goals below with pictures courtesy of FIFA TV and Polstat Sport.
What a goal from Mbappe pic.twitter.com/BCQU5TQrX7
— ? (@Case14i) November 13, 2021
?? 12′ | GOAL: France 2-0 Kazakhstan (#Mbappe)#FRAKAZ #WCQ
Follow for more goals @ronaldmorgan_ pic.twitter.com/3gjSep0Wzs
— Ronald Morgan (@ronaldmorgan_) November 13, 2021