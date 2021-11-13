(Video) Kylian Mbappe quick-fire brace gives France early lead vs. Kazakhstan

Paris-Saint Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe has hit the back of the net twice inside the first 12-minutes of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Saturday night.

The world-class attacker opened the game’s scoring after just six minutes and has since doubled his tally another six minutes later.

Following a quick-fire brace, Kazakhstan will certainly now be fearing the worse.

You can see both of Mbappe’s first-half goals below with pictures courtesy of FIFA TV and Polstat Sport.

