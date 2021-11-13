(Video) Kylian Mbappe scores incredible first-half hat-trick vs. Kazakhstan

Kylian Mbappe has been rampant during the first half of France’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Saturday night.
The Paris-Saint Germain galactico racked up a quick-fire brace after just 12-minutes before sealing his hat-trick in the game’s 32nd minute.
Not only will Didier Deschamp’s Les Bleus win Saturday’s match, but they’ll also retain the top spot in Group D and be heading to Qatar’s World Cup next year.
You can see Mbappe’s hat-trick goal below with pictures courtesy of Polstat Sport.
KYLIAN MBAPPE HATTRICK!
32′ | GOAL: France 3-0 Kazakhstan (#Mbappe)#FRAKAZ #WCQ
Follow for more goals @ronaldmorgan_ pic.twitter.com/PyL2htMAHj
— Ronald Morgan (@ronaldmorgan_) November 13, 2021