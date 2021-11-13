(Video) Patson Daka scores for Zambia following incredible improvisation

Leicester City striker Patson Daka has carried his impressive form into the international break.

Having turned out for his native Zambia during Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Mauritania, the young Foxes’ attacker opened the important game’s scoring.

Although Zambia did end up running out 4-0 winners, Daka’s opener after 34-minutes was arguably the pick of the bunch after the striker improvised expertly to convert a whipped in cross.

Check out Daka’s goal below with pictures courtesy of FIFA TV.