(Video) PSG’s other Argentine forward takes scoring responsibilities from Lionel Messi with opening strike versus Uruguay

Argentina didn’t have Lionel Messi to start the World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, so other players had to step up in scoring and create chances against an opposition desperate for a win.

In the first few minutes of the match, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Ángel Di María answered the call as the 33-year-old scored a beautiful to beat Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Di María’s strike would be the lone goal for Argentina, who’s on the verge of joining Brazil as the next South American nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

