(Video) Weston McKennie’s international form should bring joy to Juventus supporters after his goal versus Mexico

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has experienced an excellent form under manager Massimiliano Allegri, and it’s carrying over to the United States men’s national team.

Following the header goal by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic to open the scoring, minutes later, the Americans would get a security goal to make it 2-0 over Mexico.

McKennie would get a fortunate bounce that would leave the 23-year-old in a one versus one situation against the goalkeeper, which he converted for the second goal.