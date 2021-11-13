In only his second international appearance for Jamaica, Michail Antonio has registered his first goal.

The West Ham centre-forward has been in top form for the east Londoners all season and has taken that onto the international stage.

The goal was all of his own work too.

Picking up the ball just inside El Salvador’s half, he bore down on goal and as the keeper advanced in order to stop the chance, Antonio dinked it over him and into the net.