If there’s two things that mark Adama Traore out from his contemporaries, it’s his brute strength and pace.

They are literally the only things that give him the edge over opponents, however.

To give you some idea, he has just 10 goals in 143 appearances over three and a half seasons with Wolves – and none in the current campaign – and only 18 assists, per transfermarkt.

For a player that routinely has the beating of his direct opponent, as much down to the oiling up process of his arms as his natural speed, that is the most shocking of statistics.

According to a tweet from transfer specialist Ekrem Konur, La Liga giants, Valencia, are preparing to table a bid to take the player back to La Liga.

Frankly, whatever Los Che are offering, Wolves need to snap their hand off and reinvest in their squad.

If they can recoup anywhere near the amount paid, then so much the better.