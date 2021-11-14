Arsenal duo urging Gunners team-mate to be “patient” amid transfer doubts

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has admitted he’s spoken to team-mates Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka about his current situation at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old hasn’t had many opportunities in the Arsenal first-team, despite recently signing a new contract and looking like a highly-rated player who is expected to play a big part in the club’s future.

The Daily Mirror now report on Balogun casting doubts over his future, with the England Under-21 international quoted as saying he doesn’t know what Mikel Arteta’s plans for him are.

Balogun says, however, that he’s asked Smith Rowe and Saka for their advice, with those two now key players in the Arsenal first-team after also rising up through the Gunners’ academy.

It seems the pair are doing their bit to persuade Balogun to be patient and bide his time over breaking into Arteta’s team, so AFC fans will hope he can learn from his fellow homegrown stars, who took their opportunity when it eventually came along.

“It is funny because this time last year Emile was playing U23 football so it shows how quickly things can change around in football,” Balogun is quoted by the Mirror.

“I speak to Emile and Bukayo a lot. They tell me to be patient. They tell me it is not an overnight thing, which it hasn’t been for them. It would be naive for me to think that.

“You just have to keep practicing, then you see the rewards and when you are ready you will take the opportunity.

“I know I am not at the level I want to be, but I know the performances I am putting in. I know I am going in the right direction.

“I would like to get minutes at Arsenal. I am not sure what his (Arteta’s) plans are.

“We did speak prior to me signing my contract and he said I should trust in him and that he has a plan for me. That was a big reason I stayed and decided to resign.

“I wouldn’t say I know his plan, per se, but there is a plan and I have spoken about it with various people at Arsenal.”