Arsenal prepared to cut losses and offload £72m flop

Despite joining just two years ago following a whopping £72m move from French side Lille, Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has struggled to live up to his hype.

Continuing to be overlooked by manager Mikel Arteta, the Ivorian wide-man has struggled for game time, especially this season, after starting in just five Premier League matches.

As the weeks pass, it is becoming increasingly more evident that Arteta prefers to deploy English young-gun Bukayo Saka in Pepe’s position – forcing the African to the bench.

MORE: Brendan Rodgers favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Now with the Gunners linked with a whole host of wingers, including Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski, it does appear that Pepe’s time in the country’s capital could soon be coming to an end.

In fact, that is the exact link Football London have drawn. A recent report from the Arsenal focused outlet suggests that Arteta could soon be prepared to bid farewell to Pepe – with a major financial loss expected to follow.