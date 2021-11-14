Approach made: Arsenal star already in talks over transfer to Premier League rivals

Leeds United have reportedly entered into talks over a potential transfer swoop for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners youngster hasn’t had much playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, with plenty of competition for places up front at the moment.

This has led to doubts over Nketiah’s future, and it seems he’s wanted back at Leeds, where he had a spell on loan earlier in his career.

The 22-year-old clearly has a lot of potential, but he’s now at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing more regularly at the highest level, so leaving Arsenal for Leeds might be the best way for him to do that.

Eddie Nketiah could leave Arsenal for Leeds

Transfer rumours from Italy suggest clubs in Serie A and the Bundesliga are also interested in Nketiah, but Leeds have moved ahead in the race by making contact over a move.

Leeds would do well to bring in this talented young forward as they continue to build a hugely promising team under Marcelo Bielsa.

Nketiah came through Arsenal’s academy, but has not managed to enjoy as much success in the senior side as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

