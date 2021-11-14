Bolton Wanderers held a charity match on Sunday afternoon.

The former Premier League side faced a star-studded ‘All-Stars’ side that included cult-hero and ex-attacker Jay-Jay Okocha.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano names the clubs in for Erling Haaland transfer this summer

The ‘All Stars’ were well beaten 7-4 by Bolton Wanderers but not before manager Sam Allardyce shared a heartwarming moment with Okocha with the pair seen dancing on the pitch in celebration together.