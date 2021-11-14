Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers would reportedly have had a long-standing admiration of Manchester United, according to reporter Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Rodgers has a verbal agreement with Man Utd, CaughtOffside understands, and several other outlets have also increasingly linked him with the job at Old Trafford amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggles.

The Daily Star and the Sun have also talked up the prospect of the Red Devils trying to hire Rodgers, and now McGarry has explained a little bit about the Leicester manager’s background and why the job with United would appeal to him.

The reporter suggests that Rodgers may well have been a United fan when he was growing up, which is a big claim considering he ended up having a spell in charge of their bitter rivals Liverpool between 2012 and 2015.

Liverpool and Man Utd bloggers recently spoke to us about the implications of a former Liverpool manager going on to take the job at Old Trafford, and now McGarry has fuelled the speculation by explaining why he could be ready to make this controversial move.

“Brendan is very much a traditionalist,” McGarry said.

“His upbringing in Northern Ireland obviously saw him take a great interest in the football across the Irish Sea.

“We know that he supported Celtic, as many Irish Catholics do, for obvious reasons. But also Manchester United would have been his English team in the Premier League, or First Division at the time.

“When I say traditionalist I mean he would very much be seduced by the history of Manchester United, and by the challenge of resurrecting one of the greatest clubs in the world.

“Manchester City, of course, have limitless assets, already have an amazing squad, his opportunity to win big prizes with City at this moment in time you would have to say are greater than they would be with Manchester United.

“However, I suppose it’s all about timing isn’t it. We know Pep will leave at the end of his current contract, we know that Manchester United may be available next week, never mind next summer.

“So if they came knocking at Brendan’s door, I think he would definitely be very tempted.”