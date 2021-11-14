Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is set to take over at Norwich City.

According to Daily Telegraph football news correspondent Matt Law, Smith will be the new manager of Norwich City.

You can see Law’s tweet about the appointment below.

Dean Smith is the new manager of Norwich City. Delighted for him and Norwich have got themselves an excellent manager #ncfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 14, 2021

The news comes after Norwich sacked German Daniel Farke from his position just hours after the club picked up their first win of the season against Brentford.

Smith, who enjoyed an overall quite successful spell as Aston Villa manager, was sacked last weekend the day after Farke was also relieved of his duties.

Aston Villa spent big this season under Smith, who got the club promoted to the Premier League and then kept them up the following season, albeit courtesy of a goal line technology error against Sheffield United in one of the first games after football resumed following the nationwide lockdown that was implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, after a promising season last year results have not gone the way the board at Aston Villa would have liked this season, and they have found replacing Jack Grealish, who moved to Manchester City this summer, more difficult to do than they anticipated.

Villa currently find themselves in 16th place, just two points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the table with just five points from their opening 11 games.

Hopefully, for the sake of The Canaries status as a Premier League club, Smith can get a tune out of this set of players were the previous one no longer could to a suitable standard.