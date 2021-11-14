Liverpool and Newcastle both leading the race for surprise transfer

Liverpool and Newcastle are reportedly both the main contenders for the signature of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract at the Nou Camp and could be heading to the Premier League next.

A report from Todo Fichajes states that Dembele is a target for both Liverpool and Newcastle, and it’s not yet clear which club he’ll choose.

The Reds would surely benefit from more depth up front, however, with Sadio Mane not getting any younger, while Roberto Firmino’s form has dipped for much of the last year or so.

Dembele could be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, having looked a much better fit at Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career than he has in his time at Barcelona.

Newcastle, meanwhile, would also do well to snap up the 24-year-old as they kick-start their new era under their wealthy Saudi owners.

The Magpies have also been linked with Dembele’s Barca team-mate Philippe Coutinho ahead of what could be a busy January at St James’ Park.

