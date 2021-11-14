Erik ten Hag hints at future managerial plans amid links to Man United

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has recently spoken about the possibility of leaving Holland.

The highly-rated Dutch tactician has seen his name linked to several high-profile moves, including to the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United, as well as to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the year.

Although ten Hag was open to taking the then-vacant Tottenham Hotspur role, after being interviewed by Daniel Levy, CaughtOffside understands that the chairman was left disappointed by the 51-year-old’s ability to communicate in English, which ultimately ended the Londoners’ interest.

Elsewhere, despite much uncertainty, Newcastle United’s decision to appoint former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has shelved suggestions that ten Hag could take over at St James’ Park.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under mounting pressure at Manchester United, ten Hag has remained a possible candidate to succeed the struggling Norwegian.

Speaking recently to ESPN (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano), the Dutch manager, when asked for his future plans, hinted he’d like to remain with Ajax.

CaughtOffside understands that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has already spoken with the Red Devils and agreed to take over from Solskjaer – so long as other details can be ironed out, such as the move’s exact timing.

Nevertheless, given ten Hag’s recent admission that he’s enjoying life in Holland, although many managerial changes can be expected this season, the Dutchman is unlikely to be one of them.

