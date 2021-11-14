The 2018-19 Champions League campaign saw former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek emerge as one of Europe’s finest prospects.

Despite being knocked out at the death in their 2019 semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, with van de Beek in the heart of their midfield, had enjoyed a majorly successful campaign.

After catching the attention of several top European clubs, it was to be Manchester United who ended up winning the race to sign the young Dutchman last summer.

Despite being tipped to succeed in England’s top-flight, van de Beek’s time at Old Trafford has been one of football’s biggest conundrums.

Continually overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the man who signed him – van de Beek has started in just four Premier League matches since his arrival nearly 18-months ago.

Now expected to move on in the coming window if his playing time remains restricted, one person who has urged his old side to pursue an unlikely move for van de Beek, is ex-Arsenal striker, Kevin Campbell.

“There’s been a rumour about van de Beek at Manchester United. It’s not his fault, how is it his fault?” Campbell told Highbury Squad on YouTube (as quoted by MEN). “He was at Ajax, he was unbelievable at Ajax. Gets signed by Manchester United and they won’t play him. I don’t know, I’m just saying it’s a rumour.

“I only want what’s best for Arsenal and I believe that Van de Beek can play if given the opportunity. The boy can play.

“He wants out. You never know, maybe they might [loan him to Arsenal]. At the end of the day, what’s the point of having an unhappy player and obviously, Ole doesn’t fancy him.

“I think this young man has got super ability, has got a great attitude, but he needs to play. He can play anywhere around that midfield, he can play holding, eight and attacking. So again, we’ve got someone who’s versatile.”

No one, including Manchester United fans, would blame van de Beek if he sounded out a January move. Seeing his career stagnate on the sidelines is actually becoming an uncomfortable watch.

However, with Solskjaer under mounting pressure in the Old Trafford dugout, there could yet be an outside chance that the versatile midfielder has a future in Manchester.

Should the Red Devils’ hierarchy opt to dismiss Solskjaer in favour of a new manager, van de Beek could very well see his fortunes turn around – however, failure to appoint a new boss will undoubtedly lead to a sad Manchester United ending for a player once so highly-regarded.