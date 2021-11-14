Exclusive: Juventus expecting to be beaten to re-signing of Paul Pogba

Juventus would love to welcome former midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin.

Pogba, 28, enjoyed four successful years with Juventus before eventually re-joining Manchester United in 2016 in a deal worth a whopping £94.5m.

Although Pogba continues to play a big role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he is out of contract at the end of the season and with no signs of renewal, the possibility of losing the Frenchman for free, for the second time in their history, is quickly becoming a reality for the Red Devils.

Despite being big fans of their former midfielder, Juventus are struggling financially and with the club now resigned to the fact they must sell before they can buy, they will be afforded very little leverage when it comes to operating in the upcoming transfer windows.

Although Manchester United would not be able to demand a transfer fee for Pogba, should he see out the remainder of his deal, signing the World Cup winner will still be an expensive operation and that is not one ‘The Old Lady’ are expecting to be able to undertake.

During a recent phone conversation, when discussing their stance on Pogba, a senior Juventus official said: “We don’t think it is going to be possible now. Keep an eye on PSG and Real Madrid.”

CaughtOffside understands that Juventus’ pursuit of Pogba is also being hampered by their inability to find a buyer for Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh midfielder is available and would be allowed to move on – however, the problem is that up to now there have not been any clubs who have actively pursued a deal.