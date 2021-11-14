Fabrizio Romano names the clubs in for Erling Haaland transfer this summer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Erling Haaland transfer situation in an exclusive interview with Football Espana.

Romano told the Spanish football news site that Haaland is set to have plenty of suitors next summer, though he stressed that the Borussia Dortmund striker does not currently have a deal with anyone.

Still, the reporter named big names like Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as being among the teams who look like being options for the Norway international…

It will be interesting to see where Haaland ends up next, but for now it looks like it’s going to be an open race for his signature.

