Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic reportedly looks set for a future away from the club and the latest transfer rumours from Spain are linking him with Arsenal and two other teams.

The Serbia international has proposals from Arsenal, Inter Milan and his former side Eintracht Frankfurt, and Todo Fichajes claim he will weigh up all three of these possible destinations.

The report suggests Jovic will most likely be leaving Madrid on loan for the time being, but one imagines there will likely be a permanent exit at the end of it, as he’s been so poor in his time at the Bernabeu.

Jovic impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt a few years ago but just hasn’t been able to step up for Real, and it makes sense that they’re now seeking to offload him.

If Arsenal can persuade the 23-year-old to join them on loan, it could be ideal for all parties involved.

For Jovic himself, it’s the chance of a fresh start at another big club, where he’s perhaps more likely to get regular playing time, while for Arsenal it’s the chance to take a look at a potential long-term replacement for ageing duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

If Jovic can get back to his best at the Emirates Stadium, they probably have a chance of keeping him, and if not, they can always send him back.

Some Gooners won’t be convinced they should be pursuing this struggling player, but AFC probably can’t afford to be too picky about this.