Manchester United are reportedly hoping they can convince former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been poor in recent times, and it seems clear a change is needed, though it seems Zidane is unsure about taking over, according to the Times.

The French tactician was a big success in his time in charge at the Bernabeu, winning the Champions League three times thanks to the world class performances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, both of whom are now at Man Utd.

According to the Times, United hope that they can persuade Zidane to take over due to his connection with those two players, but it remains to be seen how realistic this will prove to be.

United are not a particularly well-run club these days, and the conditions don’t seem ideal for Zidane to achieve the kind of success that he was able to manage in Madrid.

MUFC are a big name, however, so might still be a tempting destination if they can talk him around and persuade him there’s a potentially successful project there.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has also held talks over the job.