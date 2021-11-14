Manchester United have reportedly decided they’ll let Jesse Lingard leave for just £10million in the January transfer window.

This is a big reduction in Lingard’s asking price, with Man Utd supposedly having asked for as much as £25m for him during the summer, according to the Sun.

The Red Devils haven’t really found much of a place for Lingard so far this season, despite the England international impressing a great deal during his time on loan at West Ham last season.

With Lingard now nearing the end of his contract, it makes sense that United would now be prepared to let him go on the cheap this winter, or else he’s sure to walk away on a free next summer.

Some United fans may well feel their club played this all wrong, with Lingard clearly still a player with plenty to offer.

The 28-year-old showed his value at West Ham and may well have been a better option than Anthony Martial and even Jadon Sancho at United this season.

Had MUFC offered him more opportunities in the starting XI, they might have been able to tie him down to a new contract, thereby protecting his value better.

Now it’s a bit of a lose-lose for United, who missed out on the best time to sell him, whilst giving him little reason to stay at Old Trafford any longer.