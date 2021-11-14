Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly keeping professional in training, but is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window if he doesn’t get more playing time soon.

This is according to a transfer update from Fabrizio Romano, who says that Van de Beek still loves Man Utd and is doing his best, but it’s certainly hard to imagine any other outcome from this situation.

Although the Netherlands international looked a hugely promising talent during his time at Ajax, he’s been given surprisingly few opportunities to even show what he can do in his time at Old Trafford, and a top player like him surely won’t sit around and wait much longer.

See below for the latest details from Romano via his official Twitter account…

Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd – but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. ??? #MUFC ? More: https://t.co/cXYABTLQK0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2021

United fans will surely find this immensely frustrating, but it sums up how badly their club has been run in recent times.

Many of their big-name signings have failed in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and it looks like Van de Beek is going to become the latest poorly-thought-out purchase.

There wasn’t an obvious need for Van de Beek when he first joined, but when they decided to spend that money on him, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could surely have done more to try to fit him in, especially when inconsistent performers like Paul Pogba and Fred have kept their places in that area of the pitch.