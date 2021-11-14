“I was the first one to tell him” – Former Man Utd star on the role he played in major signing

Former Manchester United winger Nani has explained how he was one of the first players to persuade Bruno Fernandes to move to the Premier League, and to choose a move to Old Trafford over other possible destinations.

Nani was a top performer for Man Utd for many years, playing a key role in those Sir Alex Ferguson sides that won so many Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Although the Portuguese is not quite in the same category of club legend as figures like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney from that time, he remains something of a cult hero for the club after some memorable performances and stunning solo goals.

As well as that, it now seems that Nani is also helping his old club off the pitch, as he spoke to Fernandes about a move to England when they were together at Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking to The Athletic, Nani said: “I was the first one to tell him he should go to England and if he decides to go to England, if he can choose Man United it would be the best thing for him.

“That was funny because a couple of months later when I went to Orlando I saw the news and I texted him because I was seeing Man City and Man United and Tottenham were fighting for him and I said, ‘If you have to go, you choose Man United! It’s the best!’”

Fernandes has been a big hit since the move to Manchester, and their fans can have one of their former players to thank for the role he played in this deal.

