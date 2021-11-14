PSG set to lose Kylian Mbappe as attacker heads for bumper summer transfer

Despite playing for Paris-Saint Germain, world-class attacker Kylian Mbappe has not been shy in admitting he would love to join Spanish side Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 22, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on loan, before making his move permanent the following season in a deal worth a whopping £130.5m.

Since his arrival in the French capital, the talented attacker has grown to become one of the sport’s most devastating attackers.

Most recently in action for Les Bleus against Kazakhstan, the 22-year-old racked up four goals, including a first-half hat-trick.

However, when it comes to his domestic club – Mbappe’s contract is set to expire next summer and with no signs of renewal, it is becoming increasingly more apparent that the France international’s future could lie elsewhere.

In fact, according to a recent report from MadridistaReal, Mbappe is set to agree to a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January and will then make a permanent move to La Liga at the end of the current season.