Liverpool could reportedly be under growing pressure to seal a transfer for a new wide-forward amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds may have to cash in on their Egyptian superstar in the summer if they cannot agree a new contract with him by then, and that could mean one of Michael Edwards’ final acts at Anfield will be to replace him with a move for Leeds United star Raphinha.

As noted by the Mirror’s report, transfer guru Edwards will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, which could be a big blow for the Merseyside giants after he delivered so many crucial purchases that have helped Jurgen Klopp win major titles with the team.

Salah is one of Edwards’ biggest success stories, and he was also key to bringing in other top performers like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson.

Liverpool could do with one last big signing by Edwards, and the Mirror suggests Raphinha fits the bill.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch in his time at Elland Road, and he seems like a perfect fit in terms of the criteria Edwards tends to look for.

LFC have often signed top players from teams lower down in the Premier League table, with Van Dijk and Mane joining from Southampton, Georginio Wijnaldum from Newcastle, and Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Raphinha’s performances at Leeds, therefore, could similarly convince Liverpool that he’s got what it takes to step up and become a key figure under Klopp.

Salah, of course, could be near-irreplaceable for Liverpool, but one imagines the club will still be doing everything possible to tie him down to a new deal before thinking about signings like Raphinha.