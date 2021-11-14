Liverpool chief tipped to secure signing of PL star as Reds may be forced to sell Mohamed Salah

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool could reportedly be under growing pressure to seal a transfer for a new wide-forward amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds may have to cash in on their Egyptian superstar in the summer if they cannot agree a new contract with him by then, and that could mean one of Michael Edwards’ final acts at Anfield will be to replace him with a move for Leeds United star Raphinha.

As noted by the Mirror’s report, transfer guru Edwards will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, which could be a big blow for the Merseyside giants after he delivered so many crucial purchases that have helped Jurgen Klopp win major titles with the team.

Salah is one of Edwards’ biggest success stories, and he was also key to bringing in other top performers like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson.

Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new Liverpool contract
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal duo urging Gunners team-mate to be “patient” amid transfer doubts
Argentina complies with PSG’s request to limit Lionel Messi’s minutes during the FIFA break
U-turn from Solskjaer has duo on alert for major Manchester United transfer raid

Liverpool could do with one last big signing by Edwards, and the Mirror suggests Raphinha fits the bill.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch in his time at Elland Road, and he seems like a perfect fit in terms of the criteria Edwards tends to look for.

LFC have often signed top players from teams lower down in the Premier League table, with Van Dijk and Mane joining from Southampton, Georginio Wijnaldum from Newcastle, and Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Raphinha is being linked with Liverpool

Raphinha’s performances at Leeds, therefore, could similarly convince Liverpool that he’s got what it takes to step up and become a key figure under Klopp.

Salah, of course, could be near-irreplaceable for Liverpool, but one imagines the club will still be doing everything possible to tie him down to a new deal before thinking about signings like Raphinha.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Michael Edwards Mohamed Salah Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.