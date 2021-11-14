Real Madrid midfielder to be replaced by Internacional ace for the showdown against Argentina

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced that Sport Club Internacional’s Edenílson would replace real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Casemiro for their match against Argentina.

Casemiro received a yellow card against Colombia and will miss the rivalry match versus La Albiceleste due to suspension. The 31-year-old took the news of his call-up and scored a brace against Club Athletico Paranaense.

Brazil’s decision to call up the midfielder that’s still playing and in the country makes sense. It would be an odd decision to ask a Brazilian playing in Europe to jump on a plane and who hasn’t played or trained in a few days to be ready for Tuesday’s clash.

The Seleção has already punched its ticket to Qatar next season following their win over Colombia last Thursday.

Of course, it will be interesting to see what type of lineup manager Tite decides to roll out since it is a rivalry match, but perhaps he might want to look at other players as they now begin preparations for the tournament next year.