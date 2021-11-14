Report: Real Madrid eyes Fluminense starlet for January move

Real Madrid isn’t afraid to spend some money on top young talent out of Brazil. Over the past few years, Los Blancos have spent a good amount on fees for players like Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

The Spanish side is ready again to spend some money in the Brazilian transfer market. AS reports that Fluminense right-winger Luiz Henrique is the latest target in the eyes of the La Liga side.

According to the Spanish media outlet, the idea would be for the 20-year-old to reinforce Real Madrid Castilla, with the Brazil international arriving during the January transfer window in the second half of the season.

From there, thoughts would turn to a loan spell and see how he could fit into the first team. Henrique has made 76 appearances during his time with the Rio de Janeiro-based club, scoring seven goals while registering six assists.

The report doesn’t detail Fluminense’s asking price, but Transfermarkt states that Henrique’s value sits at €3.5-million. However, it’s unlikely that the young forward goes for that price if the Brazilian side wants to cash in on one of its bright young talents.