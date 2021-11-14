Manchester United’s board are reportedly going to give Brendan Rodgers a big challenge to contend with as soon as he takes over at the club.

Last week, CaughtOffside‘s understanding was that Rodgers had a verbal agreement with Man Utd, and speculation has continued to mount since then.

The latest on the Leicester City manager’s future is that he’s preparing to take over at Old Trafford by house-hunting in the area, according to the Sun.

The report states that it won’t be an easy start for Rodgers at United, as the club’s board will not be backing him with a big budget for the January transfer window – in fact, he’ll have precisely £0 to spend.

This is a big ask by United, though they may also feel they’re justified in thinking that a new manager should be able to do more with this squad than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been able to do.

Still, there are also clearly a lot of weaknesses in this squad and Rodgers might feel like both shifting some under-performing players out and bringing new faces in to try to turn things around for the team.