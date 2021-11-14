Pundit explains what would be a “massive attraction” about hiring Brendan Rodgers for Man United

Tony Cascarino has explained why he thinks Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers would be appealing to Manchester United as an option to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Northern Irish tactician is one of the main names being linked with Man Utd at the moment, along with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

CaughtOffside understands Rodgers has verbally agreed to take over at Old Trafford, while Zidane is being linked with the Red Devils by the Times.

It remains to be seen who United will finally end up with, if indeed they decide to make a change at all, with Solskjaer seemingly able to carry on surviving for the moment, against the odds.

Still, Cascarino has talked up the prospect of Rodgers replacing Solskjaer, explaining that the former Liverpool and Celtic manager’s style of football could be what makes him tempting for MUFC.

The 48-year-old has certainly always had teams who like to get the ball down and play, whilst attacking with speed, so that seems like the kind of philosophy that would suit these current players at United and keep the fans happy.

Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United?

“That Brendan style of play would be a massive attraction,” Cascarino told talkSPORT. “The way he’s managed his teams.

“Look, he had Liverpool for a period and Liverpool had an incredible side under Brendan as well.

“You couldn’t look at Brendan and think he doesn’t deserve an opportunity of managing one of the clubs who could win the Premier League.

“Leicester fans will say, ‘Well, we’ve done that before’, but I generally don’t feel that the time that Leicester won it in 2016, there was a lot of sleeping giants in football and a lot of transition was happening at the major clubs in this country.”

