Video: Russian pundit storms out after awful own goal sends Croatia through

Croatia are through to the World Cup in Qatar after snatching a dramatic 1-0 win over Russia.

A late own goal did the job for Croatia in difficult conditions, and Russia will be absolutely heartbroken at the manner of this result.

Watch the comical goal below that settled this tight encounter…

Unsurprisingly, some people in Russia didn’t take this too well!

Watch this hilarious clip below, which shows a pundit in a passionate argument about the performance and result before he takes off his microphone and storms out…

Okay, we don’t know precisely what he’s saying here, but you get the idea.

