Video: Russian pundit storms out after awful own goal sends Croatia through

Croatia are through to the World Cup in Qatar after snatching a dramatic 1-0 win over Russia.

A late own goal did the job for Croatia in difficult conditions, and Russia will be absolutely heartbroken at the manner of this result.

Watch the comical goal below that settled this tight encounter…

Imagine costing your country a World Cup berth by scoring this stupid own goal ???

pic.twitter.com/p2HCQaJbSn — Adel???????? (@__adel22) November 14, 2021

CROATIA MIGHT BE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP THROUGH A RUSSIA OWN GOAL ? pic.twitter.com/W6jC8DP2Yb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 14, 2021

Unsurprisingly, some people in Russia didn’t take this too well!

Watch this hilarious clip below, which shows a pundit in a passionate argument about the performance and result before he takes off his microphone and storms out…

One of the pundits on Russian TV stormed out during coverage of Russia v Croatia, as his country lost 1-0 due to a late own goal. pic.twitter.com/0XcSWhsi90 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) November 14, 2021

Okay, we don’t know precisely what he’s saying here, but you get the idea.