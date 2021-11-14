U-turn from Solskjaer has duo on alert for major Manchester United transfer raid

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly no longer sure about trying to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract at Old Trafford.

The France international has had a mixed spell at Man Utd since joining from Juventus in 2016, and is now edging ever closer to becoming a free agent, with his current deal due to expire at the end of this season.

According to Marca, both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are alert to Pogba’s situation, with Solskjaer’s stance on the player possibly set to be key.

The report suggests that the Red Devils boss has had a major change of heart regarding Pogba’s future at the club, with the Norwegian tactician initially pressing to get him tied down to a new deal, whereas he’s now not so sure.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, with Pogba simply not consistent enough for most of his United career, and with Solskjaer often seeming to struggle to find the player’s best position.

The 28-year-old has played as a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, and even wide on the left towards the end of last season and the start of this one.

As good a player as Pogba can be on his day, it just hasn’t worked out for him in the Premier League and it surely makes sense for him to try a new challenge now, and for Man Utd themselves to move on and try to build their midfield around someone else.