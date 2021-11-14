Steven Gerrard identifies Rangers attacker as Aston Villa’s perfect Jack Grealish replacement

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has returned to the English Premier League after he opted to leave Scottish Premiership side Rangers in favour of a move to Aston Villa.

The ex-England international had worked wonders while at Rangers but following his appointment at Aston Villa, is now set to become the long-term successor to the recently dismissed Dean Smith.

According to recent reports, in an attempt to make his first big-name signing since becoming the Villa boss, Gerrard is set to raid his old club as he looks to finally replace the Villian’s ex-skipper, Jack Grealish.

Grealish famously became Britain’s most expensive footballer earlier this summer after making a stunning £100m move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Since allowing Grealish to depart, Aston Villa has appeared to be a shadow of their former selves, however, according to The Sun, Gerrard thinks he knows just the player capable of stepping in and filling the void the England international left.

It has been noted that Rangers wide-man Ryan Kent has become a candidate to follow his old manager to the Premier League.

Currently, with just 18-months left on his contract, it is inevitable that the Gers will soon face a tough decision.

Since joining the Scottish champions from Liverpool back in 2018, Kent has featured in 139 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 61 goals, along the way.