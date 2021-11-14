Chelsea are reportedly in the strongest position to clinch the transfer of Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of a host of other top clubs.

This is according to a report from Tutto Juve, who state that Chelsea are ready to pay as much as £51.2million to wrap up a deal for Tchouameni, who is also wanted by Juventus and other elite European sides.

The report also claims that Liverpool have asked about the young Frenchman, along with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, but it could be that Stamford Bridge will be his most likely next destination.

Tchouameni looks like a real star of the future in midfield, and he could be ideal for Chelsea at the moment as they arguably need to start thinking about long-term replacements for ageing players like N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Both of these big names have been key to the Blues’ recent success, but they can’t go on forever and someone like Tchouameni looks like he has the qualities to be the perfect successor in the long run.

Liverpool also need a signing like this, however, as they’re in a similar situation with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Both these two remain key figures for the Reds, but there’s surely room for another addition in that department in the next year or so, while some would argue that they should also be targeting a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Chelsea are seemingly leading the chase at the moment, but both of these teams make sense as attractive destinations for Tchouameni right now, as they’re both major contenders for the Premier League title and recent winners of the Champions League.