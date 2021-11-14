(Video) Chelsea double lead against Manchester City through Sam Kerr

Chelsea have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time by going 2-0 up against Manchester City.

Sam Kerr managed to find some space in the box for a headed cut back after a high cross came in from Ji So-Yun on the left side to enable her to score a tap in.

The move began when Chelsea intercepted the ball from City in the midfield and they swiftly countered and scored.

You can watch the full video below.

City are currently struggling in the WSL and find themselves now slipping down to eighth place, eight points behind the top three.

Meanwhile, Chelsea close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. With just one point separating them as it stands.

