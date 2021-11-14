England know that just one single point in their final World Cup qualifying group game will see them book a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ahead of the clash against San Marino, national team manager Gareth Southgate insisted that his team must have strong leaders and stability if it is to flourish.

This way of thinking means that Southgate is likely to not make wholesale changes to his line up that beat Albania 5-0 on Friday.

However, Southgate might just choose to give a full debut to Emile Smith Rowe and also hand a first senior cap to Conor Gallagher after he was called up to the senior team.

You can see the full interview clip below.

"We want strong leadership on the pitch." ? Gareth Southgate discusses team selection ahead of Monday night's #WCQ in San Marino: pic.twitter.com/lGAUinYHP8 — England (@England) November 14, 2021

England have already confirmed a spot in at least the playoffs for the World Cup thanks to their victory over Albania, and while the Three Lions are three points clear of Poland going into the final game of group I, a big turn around in goal difference could condemn England to second place if Poland scored enough and the England result went badly.

However, San Marino are the bottom nation in the group, not registering a single point from any of their nine games so far and have a goal difference of minus 35. England should have no problem dispatching them, but this is football, it is a very weird sport sometimes.