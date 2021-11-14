(Video) Gundogan scores Germany’s third after goalkeeper shocker

Ilkay Gundogan has put Germany 3-0 ahead for their final World Cup qualifying game after a goalkeeper howler.

The Manchester City midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the area before lashing a shot towards goal.

The shot itself was directed straight at the goalkeeper but the Armenian stopper failed to properly collect the ball and spilled the shot resulting in a gift for the group winners.

You can watch the full video below

The second half is currently underway with Armenia and Germany trading blows for another goal each.

