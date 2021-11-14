(Video) Ismaila Sarr bags brace for Senegal vs. Congo including wonder-strike

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr has given his country, Senegal, the lead during Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The Premier League wide-man, who was named in Aliou Cisse’s starting 11 for this weekend’s important international match, has so far put in an excellent performance.

The attacker’s opener saw him rocket in a long-range effort after just 13-minutes before quickly adding his second just 10-minutes later.

Both goals can be seen below with pictures courtesy of FIFA TV.