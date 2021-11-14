(Video) Kai Havertz shows off excellent movement before deft touch finish for Germany

Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has opened the scoring for Germany during their World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

The young attacker, who was named in Hansi Flick’s starting 11 for Sunday night’s game, managed to cut across Armenia’s backline before getting on the end of a whipped ball in from teammate Jonas Hofmann.

As things stand, Germany is top of Group J, nine points clear of North Macedonia in second, and will be heading to Qatar’s World Cup next year.

Pictures courtesy of Direct L’Equipe