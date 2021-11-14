Wonderkid’s entourage aware of strong Arsenal transfer interest

Villarreal wonderkid Yeremi Pino is reportedly a top transfer target for Arsenal ahead of January.

The Gunners are said to be exploring a number of different La Liga-based options to strengthen their attack this winter, with the highly-rated Yeremi among those they’re determined to bring to the Emirates Stadium, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that the player’s entourage are aware of Arsenal’s interest, but yet to respond to it, with the north London giants seemingly prepared to pay the 19-year-old’s €30million buy-out clause.

This could end up being smart business by Arsenal if they manage to get a deal done, with Yeremi clearly set to enjoy a fine career at the highest level.

It seems only a matter of time before more big clubs join the running to sign the Spanish winger, so Arsenal fans will hope their club can move quickly to secure his signature.

With the likes of Nicolas Pepe not looking too convincing in recent times, while Willian left Arsenal in the summer after just one season, there would surely be a key role for Yeremi in Mikel Arteta’s side.