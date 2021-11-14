Fabrizio Romano gives Manchester United glimmer of hope over hiring Zinedine Zidane

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to Football Espana about the future of former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Italian journalist insists that, for the moment, Zidane is not desperate to take a new job, and says there hasn’t been any formal approach from Manchester United.

This is in contrast to a report in the Times stating that the Red Devils have been in contact with the French tactician and hope to persuade him to accept their offer.

See below as Romano discusses the latest on Zidane’s future, with the reporter offering a glimmer of hope that things could change quickly, as they did with Antonio Conte ending up at Tottenham…

Zizou is content out of football right now, but things can change quickly in football as @FabrizioRomano explained to me in this clip from my exclusive interview with him. pic.twitter.com/w8QrTdhZOU — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) November 14, 2021

Zidane won a host of major honours during his time as Madrid manager, and he’d surely be a considerable upgrade on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician is going through a difficult patch and there’s also been talk of Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers taking over, as reported in the Sun, as well as exclusively by us last week.