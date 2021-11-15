The jibes about his management style and the form of his teams appears to be a stick that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets beaten with by his detractors week in and week out.

There doesn’t seem to be a day or two that goes by without the Norwegian being abused from one section of either the media or supporters, and former Manchester United striker, Andy Cole, has just about had enough.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cole noted that what’s happening “doesn’t sit well” with him.