England go into their match against San Marino on Monday night needing just a point from the game to ensure qualification to World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Given that San Marino have scored just the one goal in their nine games so far, losing them all, it should be a foregone conclusion that the Three Lions can rack up a decent score by the end of 90 minutes.

Whether or not that is the case, the win or draw is all that matters at this point, and that’s no doubt the reason why Gareth Southgate has picked a strong starting XI.

It’s an XI that’s received mixed reviews from England fans on social media, however.

Some are confused as to why the visitors have opted for such a strong side, whilst others are none too happy at the amount of Arsenal players in the team.

Bukayo Saka is generally a fixture now, with Southgate handing full debuts to Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe.

YESSS ARSENAL TAKEOVER — evan ? (@afcevan) November 15, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe. What do they have in common? All play for Arsenal Football Club. Ben white is NEXT. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) November 15, 2021

Why start Saka and Smith Rowe should start Gallagher and Walker — El Fuego (@eXmFiire) November 15, 2021

The Arsenal takeover has began. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 15, 2021

hale end graduates in the house ?????. ?Bukayo Saka and Croydon De Bruyne” Emile Smith Rowe “?? pic.twitter.com/36z0lH1P7g — MR BACON_?_MAPS_RIEPS_92 (@Maps_Welsh) November 15, 2021

It’s the arsenal revolution — Arun Munagala (@arun_munagala) November 15, 2021