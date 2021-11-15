Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly a top transfer target for new Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

The 20-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium, despite impressing in the club’s academy for some time.

Youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have done well to transition from the youth team to the senior team in recent times, but it looks like being more of a challenge for Balogun at the moment.

According to latest reports, Middlesbrough could now offer Balogun the tempting option to go out on loan to the Championship in order to get more playing time.

The Gunners will surely clear the England Under-21 international to move as it could be a big step in his development.

Some Arsenal fans may be disappointed, however, that Balogun hasn’t had more opportunities since signing a new contract earlier this year.

That seemed to signal that Mikel Arteta was ready to use him more, but it hasn’t quite worked out, even though there’s surely a case for using him more than players like Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.