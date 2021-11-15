Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to let Nicolas Pepe leave the club after his poor form this season.

The Gunners spent a club-record £72million to sign Pepe from Lille in 2019, following the Ivory Coast international’s dazzling form in Ligue 1.

However, Pepe has not been able to replicate that form at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Arteta has now lost patience with the player, according to Todo Fichajes.

Their report now states that Arteta has given Arsenal the green light to allow Pepe to complete a transfer away from north London this January for a reduced fee of just £30m.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but for the moment it seems there isn’t a long list of clubs queuing up to sign Pepe.

The 26-year-old could end up being a real bargain for £30m if he can get back to his best, but it’s not surprising that teams might not be willing to take a gamble on him at the moment.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed that it’s come to this with their record signing, who looked so promising when he first joined the club.