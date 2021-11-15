It was already one of the most shocking pieces of news to emerge during the current football season.

Multiple outlets reported on former Barcelona women’s star, Kheira Hamraoui, being assaulted by masked men on the instruction of her Paris Saint-Germain team-mate, Aminata Diallo.

Hamraoui was, apparently, struck with an iron bar and needed stitches for her injuries, though Diallo has subsequently been released pending further enquiries.

On Monday, further news has come to light meaning things have taken on an altogether stranger twist.

According to Le Monde cited by Mundo Deportivo, the wife of former Barcelona sporting director, Eric Abidal, may have ordered the hit.

The outlet suggests it could be a revenge attack after Hamraoui allegedly had an affair with the Frenchman.

It’s further alleged that Hamraoui called Abidal the day after the attack, that her phone is in his name, and the attackers told her during the assault that “sleeping with married men” was the reason for it.

Clearly, this potential new evidence casts a whole different light on the situation and prosecutors will surely be keen to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible.